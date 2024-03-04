Pahang cops tracking down individual to assist in KK Mart attack probe

KUANTAN: The police believe that only one individual was involved in the molotov cocktail attack on the KK Mart outlet in Sungai Isap here last Saturday.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the information was obtained based on an examination of several closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) recordings around the scene.

“Efforts to track down the suspect are underway, and we will also examine other CCTV footage to assist in the investigation into the incident,” he told reporters during the Crime Prevention Campaign at the Dataran Sekilau Aidilfitri Bazaar here last night.

Wan Mohd Zahari urged those with information about the case to come forward to help in further investigations under Section 435 of the Penal Code.

On March 30, the KK Mart branch in Sg Isap was attacked with a petrol bomb by an unknown individual, causing four shelves and some sales items to be damaged.

