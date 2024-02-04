PETALING JAYA: PAS will not be joining the boycott movement against KK Mart following the recent controversial socks issue.

PAS Ulama wing chief, Ahmad Yahya stressed that the party is against any attempt to mock Islam.

He stated that the boycott cannot be equated with the movement rejecting businesses owned by Israel, as reported by Sinar Harian.

“Therefore, PAS does not adopt a boycott approach. If you look at the statements or comments from PAS leaders, none of our leaders have called for a boycott of KK Mart.

“Our leadership just wants strict action to be taken against those responsible. If action is taken, I believe this issue will subside,” he said.

The boycott has stemmed from outrage over images showing socks with the word “Allah” at a KK Super Mart location in Bandar Sunway.

Two KK Mart stores, one in Kuantan, Pahang, and the other in Bidor, Perak have been attacked with a petrol bomb.

