Pahang hopes to get over RM700 mln to repair, maintain roads

KUANTAN: The Pahang government has applied for over RM700 million from the federal government to repair and maintain roads this year.

State Public Works, Transport and Health Committee chairman Datuk Mohammad Fakhruddin Mohd Ariff hoped that the allocation would be approved to promptly tackle the issue of damaged roads in the state for the benefit and safety of road users.

“Every year, we apply for allocations, and sometimes we only receive half of what is requested, even though many of the roads in Pahang are shabby and involve structures that need to be in better condition.

“When the rainy season comes, we see more road problems occurring. The roads also need maintenance according to the times to ensure they are always in good condition,“ he said at a press conference today.

Meanwhile, he mentioned that the Bailey bridge at KM73 Section 102, FT12 Kuantan-Segamat highway in Pekan near here, has reached 80 per cent completion and is expected to be opened soon, depending on weather conditions.

The sinkhole that appeared in the area last week is believed to be a result of underground water movement following the overflow of the nearby river.

Commenting on the sinkhole behind the quarters of Sekolah Kebangsaan Bandar 2 Paloh Hinai in Pekan, he said they would submit the report on the repair method and hand over cost estimates to the Ministry of Education and the Pahang Education Department.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Fakhruddin said that the Ministry of Works has received approval from the Ministry of Economy to replace the collapsed culvert with a concrete bridge on Perwira Jaya-Selancar Rompin Road.

“This project is in the process of brief and scope reviews before the appointment of a land surveyor and soil investigation to prepare the design,“ he said, adding that the RM15.9 million project is expected to enter the tendering process at the end of 2024, and the construction to begin in 2025. –Bernama