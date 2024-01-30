Pahang MB: Al-Sultan Abdullah’s return eagerly awaited

KUANTAN: Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, representing the people of Pahang, today expressed their eagerness over the return of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to the state.

According to Wan Rosdy, the residents of Pahang were always counting the days until Al-Sultan Abdullah returned to the land of ‘Tok Gajah’ because of His Majesty’s undeniable love and compassion for the people, evident in his acts of compassion towards the common folk without strict protocol.

“Your Majesties (Agong and Permaisuri Agong) both treat the common people with full of love and affection regardless of race, rank and position. Everyone is treated with warmth and friendliness.The affection shown by His Majesty resonates with the slogan ‘Raja Dan Rakyat Berpisah Tiada’ (The King and the people are inseparable),” he said.

Wan Rosdy made these remarks while delivering a speech at the Luncheon/Midday Banquet to mark the completion of the reign of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Silver Jubilee Hall here, today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah as well as other members of the Royal family including the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, graced the occasion.

Earlier, the arrival of Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah at the hall was accompanied by two elephants - Alam and Sanum - who also joined the royal procession in Kuantan with people from all walks of life eager to celebrate the Royal couple’s return to Pahang.

Wan Rosdy said it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to assume that many people still wished for Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah to continue residing at the Istana Negara.

“However, myself and all the common people of Pahang have been yearning and eagerly awaiting Your Majesties’ return for five years. As much as the people of the entire nation adore Your Majesties, the people in Pahang adore and miss Your Majesties even more,“ he said.

He noted that over the five years, the state government had been ruled and managed excellently by Tengku Hassanal, with various successes achieved that made Pahang one of the best states in Malaysia.

“I am also confident that racial unity in this state will become stronger, more harmonious, and resilient, with the common people living together with full tolerance, mutual respect, and cooperation,“ he added. -Bernama