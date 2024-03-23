Pahang Sultan grants audience to PM Anwar

KUANTAN: Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today granted an audience to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Istana Abdulaziz here.

Also present was Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah.

The Prime Minister arrived at the palace at 3.40 pm and the meeting lasted about one hour.

Anwar, who is on a one-day visit to the state, is scheduled to attend a briefing on state development by Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail at the office of the state secretary.

He will also go on a walkabout at the Ramadan Bazaar at Taman Kerang and attend a state-level breaking of fast event at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Mosque in Indera Mahkota.