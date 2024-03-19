Pahang SWCorp aims to convert 800kg of Ramadan food waste into compost

KUANTAN: Pahang Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) aims to save 800 kilogrammes (kg) of food waste during Ramadan to be processed into compost.

Its director, Sharudin Hamid said therefore a compost machine has been placed at the Kuantan City Council (MBK1) field here, to process the food waste and turn it into fertiliser.

“From the first day of Ramadan till the sixth day, a total of 189 kg of food waste has been successfully collected from visitors who broke fast at the MBK 1 field and traders at the Mahkota Square Ramadan bazaar. This food waste can be processed into fertiliser using the machine,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said the reason for the placement of the machine was among others to educate visitors and traders at the site to lessen food waste through the Value Food No Waste programme as well as to save excess food waste before it is sent to landfills.

The composting machine is able to process 25 kg of food waste per day which will be mixed with enzymes and wood dust for the decomposition process before fertiliser can be produced.

Elaborating further, he said the fertiliser which is produced will be distributed to active community gardens among which is the People’s Housing Projects (PPRs) in Pinggiran Putra here.

Meanwhile, Sharudin said his team also implemented the Infak Ramadan programme that is the Trash to Cash campaign in 12 bazaar locations.

“All recyclable items will be collected at the Ramadan bazaar from traders, visitors or those donated by the local community, and the proceeds from the sale of these items will be handed over to selected charities and orphans,“ he also said.

Last year, the Pahang SWCorp managed to collect 8,020 kg of recyclables with a sales revenue of RM5,323. This year’s campaign is the third year of its implementation.

Additionally, the team collaborated with Pahang Gema Malaysia Youth Organisation to implement the MySaveFood Ramadan 2024 Project which aims to save surplus food that is still good and not sold at the Ramadan bazaar to be distributed to the needy.

