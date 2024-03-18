Ramadan is now in its second week and social media has been flooded with videos of disappointing bazaar purchases.

But amidst all of that, a video of a Malaysian food vendor handing out unsold food to other people at the Ramadan bazaar has been making waves online.

The 50-second video which was posted on X by user @ricxxxkiddo, the food vendor can be seen packing up leftovers into plastic bags before arranging them neatly on the table.

A woman then passes by her stall in which the vendor tells her to take the packet of food.

The video gets even more wholesome when some offer the kind-hearted vendor packed drinks and free food in return for her generosity.

“Anyone who has worked at the bazaar would have felt such vibes. You can exchange foods that were not sold. The most important, there is no food wastage,” captioned the user in the post.

The video has since garnered 94.5k views with many X users sharing their favourite experiences of running a food stall.

“I used to help my dad at the bazaar and I was so fortunate to get food from the stalls situated on the left and the right of my dad’s stall. But when we attempted to return their kindness, we realised we had sold all our food so the next day, we separated the food for the stalls next to us,” shared X user @sf_sy1123.

