Parallel Pathway: MOH proposes swift amendments to Act 50

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) will request the Cabinet to expedite the proposed amendments to the Medical Act 1971 (Act 50) to enable individuals who have successfully completed their training under the Parallel Pathway programme to register as specialists.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said this was to address the shortage of medical specialists serving in public hospitals.

“MOH intends to request the Cabinet to expedite the proposed amendment, ideally by the Second Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament in June this year, for prompt implementation,” he said in a statement today.

He expressed the ministry’s hope for unwavering support from all quarters for the benefit of all stakeholders, particularly trainees of the Parallel Pathway programme and individuals relying on their services.

“Building upon the spirit of Malaysia MADANI, MOH will remain unwaveringly determined to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of public health services for the betterment of everyone,” he said.

Dr Dzulkefly said that pending the Cabinet’s decision on the act, efforts to bolster specialist training through home-grown master’s programmes will be intensified to augment local capacity-building.

Additionally, he noted that during separate discussions with Irish Ambassador to Malaysia Orla Tunney and Deputy High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to Malaysia David Wallace, all parties agreed to fortify the ongoing partnerships between MOH and the involved institutions. -Bernama