Parliament greenlights amendments to appoint Agong as honorary top cop

PETALING JAYA: The Dewan Rakyat has voted in an amendment to the Police Act 1967, which stipulated that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong will be the Honorary Commissioner-in-Chief of the police force.

During the tabling of the amendment, yesterday, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said that the amendments were made to recognise the role of the King as well as awarding the highest recognition in relation to protocol matters within the police force.

Shamsul said the provision recognises the position of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as the Supreme Head of the country as stated under Article 32 of the Constitution and the King’s power to appoint the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the deputy IGP on the recommendation of the Police Force Commission after considering the advice of the Prime Minister as stated in Article 140(5) of constitution.

He also reiterated that despite the amendment, the power to administer the police force remains with the Inspector-General of Police as provided under Section 4 of the Police Act 1967 (Act 344).

Earlier today, Bloomberg reported that the Home Ministry sought parliament’s approval to create the role of “Honorary Commissioner-in-Chief” of police which Sultan Ibrahim is set to assume should it be passed.

The proposed changes were part of the Police (Amendment) Bill 2024. Upon passing the Act, an amendment will be made to Clause 4, which seeks to modify Section 21 of the Police Act which provides the police with the authority to carry out escort duties on public roads.

On Tuesday, Sultan Ibrahim also said he would begin his “real way of ruling” once his reign reaches the two-month mark.

“I’m not a statue to be worshipped or to be used as an ornament in ceremonies, nor am I forced to follow everything ministers say or want,“ the King stated in his Facebook post.

Last month, Sultan Ibrahim had also warned against threatening political stability under the current Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, calling those seeking to “play politics” to wait until the next general election due 2028.

