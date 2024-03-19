‘Allah’ socks issue: King expresses anger, wants sternest action taken

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia today expressed anger and ordered the authorities to take the sternest action against those found guilty in the recent issue involving the sale of socks bearing the word ‘Allah’ at a convenience store chain.

Sultan Ibrahim, in a Facebook post, said that the word Allah is highly revered in the hearts of Muslims and should not be subject to matters that could provoke anger, especially during the month of Ramadan.

“Whether it was intentional or not, whether it was imported or produced locally, I want enforcement agencies to investigate and take the sternest action according to existing laws so that such incident will not recur,” said His Majesty.

The King also that it is unbelievable for a company whose employees consist mostly of Malaysian citizens to be unaware of such matters.

Furthermore, Sultan Ibrahim said that, in his royal address during the opening ceremony of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament last month, all levels of society have been reminded not to play with sensitive issues involving religion, race, and royalty.

“I have just admonished and reminded everyone about the importance of unity and mutual respect among the multiethnic society in the country in my maiden royal address in Parliament, yet this issue arises.

“We have been living in a pluralistic country for so long. Blunders involving race and religion like this are neither acceptable nor allowed to happen again,” His Majesty added.

Last week, videos and photos of the socks being sold at a convenience store in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, went viral, stirring anger among Muslims and drawing criticism from all parties, with some even calling for the convenience store chain to be boycotted, despite the apology offered by those involved.

Police confirmed having received 42 reports and opened two investigation papers on the issue so far.

