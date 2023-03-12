Payung Rahmah initiative shines during MADANI Govt’s first year

KUALA LUMPUR: The Payung Rahmah initiative has emerged as a standout brand for the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) under the MADANI government’s one-year leadership, said Deputy Minister Fuziah Salleh.

She said the initiative now encompasses the Rahmah Package, Rahmah Baskets, Rahmah Sales and Menu Rahmah, with the most well-received being the Rahmah sales and menu.

“It is estimated that the Rahmah Sales programme has benefited over five million consumers who would line up and wait for hours for discounts ranging from 10 to 30 per cent,” she said during a virtual interview on RTM’s Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme today.

According to Fuziah, the success of the Rahmah Sales programme inspired KPDN to introduce the Mobile Rahmah Sales through the Kedai Cari Rakyat initiative, with trucks bringing goods to B40 areas, including villages, flats and People’s Housing Programme (PPR) areas.

The Payung Rahmah initiative was introduced early this year by former Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub. It aimed to assist the people in dealing with various challenges related to the rising cost of living, especially during the nation’s recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fuziah recalled that the ministry hoped for the approach to serve as a short-term solution for the people and to sustain for several months.

She added that the initiative began with a small allocation of RM100 million before Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Finance Minister, provided an additional RM50 million.

“The entire RM150 million allocation was channelled to provide discounts to consumers,” she said.

Meanwhile, Fuziah said the ministry is prepared to face the monsoon floods by allowing wholesalers and retailers in specific areas to increase essential goods stocks by up to 30 per cent.

Logistical preparations have also been made to deploy KPDN’s food bank to flood-affected areas, she said.

As 2024 approaches, she said the ministry would focus on the implementation of targeted subsidies for diesel and cooking oil.

Fuziah explained that for diesel, KPDN would identify trucks transporting essential goods eligible for diesel subsidy cards to prevent certain goods from experiencing price hikes due to increased transportation costs.

As for targeted cooking oil subsidy, KPDN would identify mechanisms to assist consumers, she added.–Bernama