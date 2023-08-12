PDRM traffic police counter draws crowd at MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme

KUALA LUMPUR: The traffic ticket payment counter set up by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) at the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme at Bukit Jalil received an encouraging response from the public.

The public started queuing at the PDRM counter as early as 7 am, although it opened only at 9 am, to get the offer of up to 50 per cent discount on their traffic summonses.

A food trader from Wangsa Maju, Ismail Aziz, 28, said he arrived at Bukit Jalil at 6 am to queue up at the PDRM traffic counter to pay his summonses.

“It is not always that PDRM gives a discount of up to 50 per cent for its traffic tickets.It will be a loss if I don’t take the opportunity, even if I have to leave the house early.

“I don’t mind standing in long queues and waiting for a long time because I don’t want my name blacklisted because of a police summons,“ he told Bernama.

A lecturer at a private university in the federal capital, Rosnaini Hamzah, 40, from Klang, said she was at the venue of the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme for the discount on traffic summonses.

“I knew about the discount from the PDRM social media that it is giving discounts on its traffic summonses. So, I’m taking the opportunity to pay the traffic summonses that I have accumulated,” she said.

Meanwhile, according to a spokesperson for the traffic police, the discounts of up to 50 per cent on traffic summonses only apply to those who made the payment at the counter in Bukit Jalil which was set up in conjunction with the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme.

The MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme is being held to disseminate and promote new policies and initiatives introduced to the people by the Unity Government since taking over the administration of the country on Nov 24 last year.

It also aims to increase public awareness and understanding of the government’s direction to build the trust and confidence of the people through periodical reporting of achievements.–Bernama