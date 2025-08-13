Malaysian golfers miss Maybank Championship spot by one shot

MALAYSIAN golfers Ng Jing Xuen and Genevieve Ling narrowly missed qualifying for the Maybank Championship 2025 after finishing tied-sixth at the ASEAN Qualifier.

Both players ended with a three-over-par 147 at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, just one stroke behind the qualification cut.

Thailand’s Kritchanya Kaopattanaskul claimed victory with a seven-under-par 137, leading a Thai sweep of the top five spots.

Jing Xuen expressed disappointment but remained philosophical about the narrow miss.

“I tried my best and was just one shot off the qualification, but it’s okay. That’s just golf and that’s life. I’ll accept it,” she said.

Despite the setback, Jing Xuen highlighted her strong putting performance during the tournament.

She acknowledged that her risk management and strategy could have been improved for a better outcome.

Kritchanya, an amateur golfer, celebrated her win after sinking her first career hole-in-one during the qualifier.

She now looks ahead to the Maybank Championship 2025, set to take place at KLGCC from October 30 to November 2. - Bernama