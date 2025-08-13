Negeri Sembilan mandates Jalur Gemilang display for civil servants

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government has made it compulsory for department heads and civil servants to fly the Jalur Gemilang and state flag at their residences until Sept 16.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun stated that department heads, including those residing outside the state, must display both flags at their homes.

He added that other civil servants are required to fly at least the Jalur Gemilang.

The State Secretary’s Office issued a circular on the matter two days ago to nearly 7,000 state civil servants in conjunction with this year’s National Day celebrations.

Aminuddin said this initiative aims to foster patriotism during the National Month.

He spoke to reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting at Wisma Negeri.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin urged local governments to adopt more creative ways of displaying the flags to enliven the celebrations.

“Don’t just hang them or place them on poles. That’s how it was 10 or 20 years ago... let’s change the approach to create a livelier atmosphere,” he said.

He advised that flag installations be carried out respectfully to honour the nation’s sovereignty. - Bernama