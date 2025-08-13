Anwar Condemns ‘Malicious’ Attack on Rafizi’s Son

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has condemned the recent attack on the child of Pandan MP and former Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, describing it as a “malicious and treacherous act.”

“We are still grappling with the issue of bullying in schools, and now another deeply regrettable act has occurred,” Anwar said in a statement on X.

He confirmed that he had contacted the Home Minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, to ensure that the investigation is conducted transparently and without delay.

“I pray for the well-being of Rafizi and his family,” Anwar said.

Earlier, Saifuddin emphasised that the Royal Malaysia Police have been mobilised to conduct a thorough investigation to identify and bring those responsible to justice.

He also urged the public not to speculate and to allow the authorities to carry out their investigation according to legal procedures.

Rafizi released a statement confirming the incident, saying his son was attacked by two unidentified men at a mall today, and assuring the public that his child is receiving medical care.