Penang fire station to teach residents fire safety skills

PETALING JAYA: Residents and businesses in George Town’s UNESCO World Heritage zone will undergo fire prevention and response training conducted by the Beach Street Fire Station.

The upcoming programme, which will be held this Thursday (April 27), is organised by George Town World Heritage Incorporated (GTWHI).

It aims to empower the community as first responders, given the area’s unique fire risks posed by its narrow streets and heritage wooden buildings.

GTWHI’s Cultural Heritage Research and Development Department manager Ng Boon Nee told The Star that the training seeks to increase awareness of fire safety within the community, particularly residents of the heritage enclave.

“Among the crucial factors underpinning effective fire response and readiness are heightened awareness and education,“ she said.

She added that engaging the community in fire safety initiatives can foster a culture of preparedness and promote responsible behaviour towards fire prevention and response.

Meanwhile, Beach Street Fire Station chief Mahadzir Magribi, whose team is directly involved in the training, said the station’s primary focus would be on educating participants on the dos and don’ts of fire prevention, along with a demonstration by firefighters, aside from raising awareness.

During the session, participants will undergo theory lessons before being taught how to properly use fire extinguishers, including steps like removing the pin to operate it effectively.

“We’ll also use real fire during the demo so they gain first-hand experience,“ he said, adding that participants can also use firefighter gear for guided practical sessions.

While admitting that bravery is common, Mahadzir emphasised on the importance of equipping residents with knowledge on handling specialised equipment like fire extinguishers correctly.

“It’s quite simple if putting out a small fire.

“Once you learn to use an extinguisher properly, like angling it right and considering wind flow, it becomes easy,“ he said.

George Town was recognised by UNESCO on July 7, 2008, along with Melaka and it holds the prestigious status of a World Heritage Site.

The historical area spans a core area of 109.38ha and a buffer zone of 150.04ha, hosting over 5,000 historic sites such as mosques, temples and churches.

