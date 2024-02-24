Penang govt ready to assist family of fireman who died on duty

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang state government is ready to assist the family of Mohd Izwan Illias, a firefighter who drowned after falling into the Perai River while on duty at the Mak Mandin marine base of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) yesterday.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the government would examine the form of assistance needed and will coordinate with the Fire and Rescue Department for that purpose.

“I will ask the State Secretary to coordinate with the fire department to deliver early aid to the widow of the deceased (Mohd Izwan).

“If any other help is warranted, we can manage it together,“ he said after inaugurating the Bukit Gelugor parliamentary service centre here today.

The deceased fireman leaves behind widow Jamaliah Abd Majid, 42, and five children aged four to 16.

Chow added that the state is also ready to provide a People’s Housing Project (PPR) house for rental if there is a request from the fire brigade or the family concerned.

Yesterday, JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said it would coordinate with the Penang state government to look into the welfare of the deceased’s family.

However, Chow said so far he has not yet been contacted by any party for that purpose but is ready to cooperate.

Chow meanwhile expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.

In the incident at 10.10 pm on Thursday, Mohd Izwan who is also a member of the Butterworth Fire and Rescue Station died after falling into the Perai River while doing boat engine maintenance at the jetty.

His body was found by a search and rescue team at 5.32 pm yesterday after a 19-hour operation, within a radius of 20 metres from where he fell in.

His remains were buried yesterday in his family’s hometown in Pekan Darat, Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) with full firefighting honours. - Bernama