Penang JPJ issues 177 summonses in Special Op against commercial vehicles

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued a total of 177 summonses in a Special Operation targeting commercial vehicles carrying excessive loads and various technical offences at the Juru Toll Plaza here from midnight until early this morning.

Penang JPJ said the operation started at 11 pm yesterday and lasted until 7 am today, aimed at ensuring drivers and operators of goods vehicles comply with regulations and laws under the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987 (Act 333).

“In addition, a total of 10 overloaded goods vehicles were penalised under section 57(1)(b)(iv) of the Land Public Transport Act (APAD) 2010 and offences under Regulation 89 of the MV (C&U) 1959.

“Other offences detected include driving without a licence, driving without a Goods Driving Licence (GDL), as well as technical offences such as excessively worn tires, installation of strobe lights without permission, darkened windows, and vehicle modifications,“ the department said in a statement on its Facebook.

It added that consistent and focused enforcement on goods vehicles will continue to be implemented to ensure drivers and operators of commercial vehicles comply with regulations and laws, as well as to ensure that vehicles are safely operated on the roads. -Bernama