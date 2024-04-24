Penang KPDN detain two suspects, seize more than 4,000 litres of subsidised diesel

BUTTERWORTH: The Penang branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) detained two men, believed to be members of a syndicate embezzling subsidised diesel, at a petrol station in Bagan, last night.

State KPDN director S. Jegan said the suspects, both locals in their 30s, were filling up diesel in two lorries that had modified storage compartments when they were detained by enforcement officers under Op Tiris 3.0, based on information and surveillance.

“Officers who inspected the lorries found six Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) hidden within the two bonded lorries. During the operation, KPDN seized two bonded lorries, four sets of pumps and hose.

“Amount of diesel seized was worth RM 9,030 while the total seizure amounted to RM 41,430,“ he said in a statement today.

Jegan added that investigations were being carried out to identify individuals, company or syndicate involved in the illegal act.