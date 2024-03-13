Penang maintains working hours for civil servants during Ramadan

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang state executive council (MMK) meeting today decided that civil servants in the state will continue to work as usual throughout the month of Ramadan, with regular working hours until 4 pm daily.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said that this decision was made because during Ramadan, civil servants in the state work according to flexible hours.

“Regarding the issue of whether Penang will follow Pahang, the MMK meeting has decided to maintain the current arrangement,“ he told reporters here tonight.

It was reported that the Pahang government had agreed to reduce the working hours on Fridays till 12.30 pm for its civil servants. -Bernama