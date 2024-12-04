Penang: Premier destination for cruise tourism with robust growth

GEORGE TOWN: Penang’s status as a favoured cruise tourism destination consistently attracts a growing number of visitors, with the robust growth of cruise tourism making it an optimal stopover for cruise liners navigating the Southeast Asia region.

State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee Chairman Wong Hon Wai said the number of international vessel berths and passenger numbers continued to exhibit an upward trend for January and February in both 2023 and 2024.

“The international vessel berths increased from 31 to 45, demonstrating a growth rate of 45.16 per cent, indicating Penang’s sustained momentum in attracting international cruise ships.

“Likewise, passenger numbers showed an increase during these periods, rising from 100,803 to 131,208, translating to a growth rate of 30.16 per cent,“ he said.

Earlier, Penang welcomed the maiden call of Costa Deliziosa, with a capacity of 2,828 passengers, today, and will be followed by Serenade of the Seas with a capacity of 2,500 passengers on April 26 from 9 am to 6 pm.

As a city port in this region, the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal here, offers tourists immediate access to a UNESCO World Heritage Site upon disembarkation, providing a captivating introduction to Penang. Visitors are treated to a seven to eight-hour excursion.

Wong also noted that the number of international vessel berths nearly doubled, increasing from 84 to 156, marking an impressive growth rate of 85.71 per cent from 2022 to 2023.

“There was a significant increase in the number of international passengers during the same period, rising from 439,012 to 573,178, representing a growth rate of 30.56 per cent and these figures underscore Penang’s status as a sought-after cruise destination, gradually solidifying its position in the industry,“ he said.

He pointed out that following the recent completion of the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal’s expansion, its now capable of accommodating up to two quantum-size cruise ships and catering to 12,000 passengers.

Penang has been one of the favourite stopovers by renowned cruise lines including Royal Caribbean International, Resort World Cruises, Costa Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Princess Cruises and Cunard Line.-Bernama