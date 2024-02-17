Penang the breeding ground of successful startups, large local companies - MP

GEORGE TOWN: Penang, being the Silicon Valley of the East, is the breeding ground for successful stories of startups and large local companies (LLCs) that are at par with technology giants of the world.

One great example is homegrown industrial automation solutions provider Greatech Technology Bhd that was set up by Tan Eng Kee and Khor Lean Heng in 1997.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim visited Greatech’s factory in Penang during his visit to the state yesterday, accompanied by Bayan Baru Member of Parliament Sim Tze Tzin.

In his official Facebook post, Sim said Greatech produced the important machines to manufacture high tech products such as electric vehicle (EV) batteries, solar panel and artificial intelligence (AI) boards for global top high tech companies.

“Greatech is now the unicorn and success story of Malaysia’s high tech industry. All machines producing these high tech products are designed, manufactured and produced here in Greatech Penang.

“Greatech is at the forefront of AI, augmented reality, EV and green technology revolution. I am feeling so proud, I believe the Prime Minister feels the same too,“ he said.

He added that even more impressive is that all machine design and production are done by local Malaysian engineers.

Sim said this signifies that young people should take up science, technology, engineering and mathematics subjects because the future of jobs are in these high tech sectors and Malaysia has the capabilities in global high tech industries.

During his visit to Penang yesterday, Anwar attended the Madani Cheapest Sale event in Bandar Perda in the morning before attending the Penang Zakat International Conference at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM).

He then performed Friday prayers and attended a community luncheon at Masjid Jamek Tengah Berapit in Permatang Pauh.

Following that, he officiated at the opening of the Penang Entrepreneurs Connectivity and Development Empowerment Carnival at Seberang Perai Polytechnic’s Dewan Seri Mutiara before concluding his visit with the groundbreaking ceremony of the Batu Kawan Industrial Park 3. -Bernama