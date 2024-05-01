Penang water woes: Traders reminded not to hike prices of containers, mineral water

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Traders in Penang are reminded not to take advantage by increasing the prices of water containers and bottled mineral water arbitrarily as people brace for the scheduled water supply disruption from Jan 10 to 14.

State Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry deputy director A. Mogan said that enforcement action could be taken against those who violate the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

“We have enforcement officers conducting daily inspections and monitoring at markets, grocery stores, supermarkets and mini-markets in five districts in this state.

“Since last week, we have also been monitoring outlets selling water containers and mineral water to ensure fair pricing,” he told Bernama today.

He further said that both items are still available at reasonable prices and their supply is sufficient to meet the needs of consumers in the state, especially during the cut.

At the same time, Mogan also reminded consumers to be wise in their purchases by comparing prices before buying any goods and to avoid panic buying.

A total of 590,000 consumers in Penang, including non-domestic consumers, are set to be affected by the water supply disruption due to two major valve replacement works at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant.

Ancillary work projects will also be conducted at 22 locations statewide.

The Penang Water Supply Corporation said that the water supply disruption would start from 6 am on Jan 10 until 6 am on Jan 14. -Bernama