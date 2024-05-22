Perak collaborate with Hong Kong tourism industry players to attract its tourists

IPOH: Perak is collaborating with Hong Kong tourism industry players to attract tourists from the country in conjunction with the Visit Perak Year (VPY 2024), said State Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee.

Loh said, a lot of people might not notice that Ipoh has a very well-established brand in Hong Kong as many film stars and singers from this state have professional activities in Hong Kong.

“So as such we are very famous in Hong Kong but the thing is they know us as Ipoh rather than Perak. So of course as an effort we need to rebrand ourselves because while we like to make use of the word Ipoh, at the same time, we market Perak itself.

“But if they come to Ipoh, they would have a sort of familiar place because the Chinese here they speak Cantonese, so they would have the home feeling of that place,” he said in a press conference after officiating the inaugural launch of Networking and Business Matching (B2B) Session VPY 2024 Campaign, Familiarization Trip Tourism Malaysia Hong Kong to Perak, here tonight.

Loh said the networking and B2B session today that is participated by Tourism Perak provided and disseminated the latest insights about Perak’s distinctive tourism offerings, tailor-made to resonate with the East Asia market.

He also once again reminded that the Perak State Government has set an ambitious target of welcoming 350,000 international tourist arrivals, projecting an estimated tourism receipt value of RM10 billion.

Further reinforcing diplomatic ties and collaboration on an international scale, Loh said he will be joining ITB China from May 27 to May 29 this year.