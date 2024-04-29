Perak KPDN records seizures worth over RM3m since January

IPOH: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Perak branch recorded seizures worth RM3,451,623, for various offences within the first four months of this year.

Its director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail (pix) said a total of RM97,800 in compounds were issued, while a total of RM258,000 in fines were imposed on those who violated the rules.

“As of now Perak KPDN enforcement officers have carried out inspections on 22,743 premises statewide, and 277 cases have been recorded thus far,“ he said when speaking at the Perak KPDN Jalinan Muhibbah with consumers and strategic partners, here today.

Kamalludin said that the state KPDN has also implemented several programmes under the Payung Rahmah initiative, such as the Rahmah MADANI Sales and Rahmah Bazaars.

He added that a total of 238 Rahmah Sale programmes (PJR) were conducted from January to April this year, involving a total of 290,072 consumers.

“The involvement of the Perak KPDN in social media also attracted a lot of attention, with its presence on platforms such as TikTok, which has 523,000 followers and Facebook, with 71,000 followers,“ he said.