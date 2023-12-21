Perak Perhilitan confirms discovery of tiger tracks in Tanjung Rambutan Village

IPOH: The Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) today confirmed the presence of a tiger in several locations around Kampung Kolam, Tanjung Rambutan, near here.

Perak Perhilitan director Yusoff Shariff said the department conducted inspections after receiving reports from villagers yesterday regarding the discovery of tiger paw prints.

“Yesterday, we found tiger paw prints in a banana plantation, and today, once again, we found the same prints near a cattle pen adjacent to it.

“So far, we cannot provide more detailed information about the age and weight of the tiger because we have only found paw prints. However, what can be confirmed is that it is an adult tiger,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yesterday, Perak Perhilitan successfully captured a four-year-old male tiger weighing around 90 kilogrammes using tranquilisers near the Tanjung Damai housing scheme in Ulu Kinta.

The beast is believed to be the same tiger that had been spotted roaming around Kampung Orang Asli Tonggang up to the General Operations Force (GOF) Ulu Kinta Camp here since December 14.

Yusoff also advised the public to immediately report any tiger sightings and not to resort to any move that could endanger lives.

“We also urge residents who have livestock to confine them and not allow their animals to roam for the time being,” he said. -Bernama