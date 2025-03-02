KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia commended the government’s efforts to boost foreign investment in high-tech and digital sectors.

At the same time, His Majesty called for the immediate strengthening of digital infrastructure and the economy, enhanced cybersecurity, and the adoption of the latest technology.

“The government service system must also be upgraded with more efficient and transparent digital technology to combat corruption, abuse of power, and the bureaucratic ‘red tape’ that burdens the people,“ His Majesty said.

Sultan Ibrahim said this during the opening ceremony of the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament for the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara here today.

His Majesty also urged the government to continue improving the country’s economic performance.

Expressing satisfaction with Malaysia’s economic and trade growth, he emphasised that the benefits should be enjoyed by everyone and not just certain groups.

“I am grateful to see economic progress, including stronger domestic growth, rising investments, a recovering ringgit, and a low unemployment rate.

“Last year, the gross domestic product grew by 5.9 per cent across various sectors, while total trade surpassed RM2 trillion in the first nine months,” he said.

Sultan Ibrahim also called for continued efforts to empower Bumiputera economic participation, with the support and collaborations with government-linked companies .

The Dewan Rakyat session will run for 18 days starting today, while the Dewan Negara session will begin on March 3 and last for 13 days.