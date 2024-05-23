Perak police enhance security measures following Johor incident

IPOH: Following the recent attack at the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor, the Perak police have enhanced security measures at 16 district police headquarters (IPD) and 107 police stations across the state.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said this includes adding more personnel for night duties.

“I have instructed all district police chiefs to assess and identify any shortage in police stations that may pose potential threats.

“We will also improve entrance lighting and repair any old or damaged fences to strengthen the security level and perimeter at IPD areas or police station,” he told a press conference at the Perak Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

Mohd Yusri stressed that individuals visiting IPDs or police stations for any purpose would undergo more thorough inspections if they were carrying bags or parcels.

“We hope the public can cooperate with the police in providing the best service to ensure public safety and order is maintained and enhanced over time,” he added.

In an incident that occurred in the early morning of May 17, constables Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, were killed while Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan was shot and injured. The attacker was shot dead.

On Sunday, a 35-year-old local man was arrested after being suspected of trespassing at the Dato’ Keramat police station in Penang and attempting to seize a police officer’s firearm.