Perlis Customs seize undeclared goods worth RM116,000

PADANG BESAR: The Perlis Customs Department made several seizures in the state and confiscated various undeclared goods such as cosmetics, perfume, pots and cutlery, and cigarettes estimated at RM116,000 with duties and taxes of about RM38,000 over the past two months.

State Customs director, Ismail Hashim, said the cosmetics, perfume, crockery, and cutlery were confiscated at the Padang Besar Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security Complex (ICQS).

The modus operandi was to bring in the undeclared goods along with other declared goods to avoid duty and tax,“ he said during a media briefing at the Enforcement Branch, Customs Office in Padang Besar today.

Three foreigners, aged 40, 53, and 37, were detained in connection with the attempted smuggling, he said.

The cosmetics and perfume worth RM51,360 with duties of RM2,568 were discovered in a pickup truck driven by one of the foreigners during a Customs inspection at the Road Trade Unit of the Padang Besar ICQS on March 12, he added.

The branded pots and cutlery from Thailand, estimated at RM55,846, involving duties and taxes amounting to RM14,799.40 were seized during an inspection of a lorry driven by another foreigner on Feb 28.

He stated that the cases are being investigated under Sections 135(1)(e) and 133(1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967.

As for the cigarettes, he said 45,280 sticks estimated at RM9,056 involving duties and taxes of RM20,691.52 were seized due to suspected counterfeit tax stamps during an inspection at a shop in Kangar on March 1.

The shop owner, a 37-year-old woman has been released on Customs bail, and the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967, he added.

He also announced the seizure of approximately 5 kgs of cannabis worth RM15,500 during a coastal patrol at the Kuala Sungai Kampung Pulau area near Sungai Berembang on March 15.

Two men fled the scene in a boat and a box containing the compressed cannabis was found on a private jetty in the area, he said. -Bernama