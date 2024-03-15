Kuala Lumpur’s Petaling Street has been featured in Time Out Magazine as one of its top 30 Coolest Streets in the World.

Fellow Kuala Lumpur’s Time Out contributor, Ng Su Ann, showered praise regarding the street’s rich heritage, highlighting its transformation over the years.

“Jalan Petaling is one of Kuala Lumpur’s oldest streets, home to the city’s first Chinese settlers in the nineteenth century. Over the last few years, it’s been experiencing a renaissance – you’ll find Kuala Lumpur’s oldest temples next door to colonial shophouses housing the newest dining and drinking joints.”

Time Out’s recognition of Petaling Street is a significant boost for Malaysian tourism, showcasing its ability to capture the essence of Kuala Lumpur as the selection criteria focused on streets that embody the heart of a city, where local life thrives.

The streets were nominated based on their hyperlocal insights and expertise which includes factoring in food, drink, fun, art, culture as well as community vibes.

High Street in Melbourne, Australia claims the top spot, with Hollywood Road in Hong Kong following closely in second place, and East Eleventh Street in Austin, United States, securing third place.

