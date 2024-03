PETALING JAYA: A petrol bomb was reportedly thrown at a KK Mart located on Jalan Mosi in Taiping, Perak.

According to China Press, an unidentified person hurled the petrol bomb at the store at around 5am today (March 26).

The bomb landed in front of the store. However, it failed to detonate. No injuries were reported.

Employees were present in the store during the incident and authorities were immediately alerted.

