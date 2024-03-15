Petrol station owner pleads guilty to selling RON 95 to foreign vehicle

KUALA LUMPUR: A petrol station owner pleaded guilty at the Selayang Sessions Court here today on a charge of selling RON95 petrol which is a controlled item to a vehicle with Thai registration two months ago.

Mohammad Naziruddin Abu Hassan, 61, was charged as a scheduled controlled goods license holder for petrol and diesel for failing to adhere to the control order by selling 48.78 litres of RON 95 petrol to a foreign registered vehicle from Thailand in violation of Regulation 12A of the Control and Supply Regulations 1974 under Control of Supplies Act 1961. The offence was committed at a petrol station in the Rest and Service (R&R) area of the North-South Expressway (Northbound) in Rawang, Selangor at 9.16 am, on January 1.

The charge was framed under Rule 21(1) of the same Regulations and can be punished under Section 22 (1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 which carries a fine not exceeding RM1 million or a maximum imprisonment of three years or both and for a second or subsequent offence can be fined up to RM3 million or a maximum imprisonment of five years or both, if convicted.

Judge Nor Rajiah Mat Zin set April 26 to consider the facts of the case and sentencing.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutor of Selangor Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Siti Fatimah Hannah Abd Wahab and KPDN prosecuting officer Nor Wahidah Muhammad while ther accused was represented by lawyer Muhammad Syahmi Akif Jamili. -Bernama