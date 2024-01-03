PHC announces new ticket fares for Penang Hill funicular service

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Hill Corporation (PHC) today announced the new ticket fares for the Penang Hill funicular service, scheduled to take effect on May 1.

The new fare for round-trip tickets on the normal route for the holders of MyKad/MyKid/Valid Resident ID, i.e., Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H), work permits, and spouses of Malaysian citizens will be RM16 for adults, up from the current RM12, with one-way tickets priced at RM8, compared to the current RM6.

The revised ticket price for children aged four to 12 years and seniors aged 60 years and above is RM8, up from RM6, while the one-way fare stands at RM4.

Sunrise tickets for MyKad and MyKid holders, which are available during off-peak seasons, will be RM5, an increase from the current RM3, while entry for persons with disabilities remains free of charge.

In a statement here, PHC said that the hike in ticket fees is a result of the mounting operational and maintenance costs of services and infrastructure.

It said that the situation was unavoidable, prompting PHC to revise ticket prices from time to time, with the last revision taking place in 2019.

To ensure that the funicular service remains accessible to MyKad/MyKid holders and local residents, PHC said that efforts have been made to keep ticket fares affordable.

It added that despite the revised price, the Penang Hill funicular ticket price remains one of the most affordable in the world.

“The Penang Hill funicular service, like all other services, has been affected by the ever-increasing operational and maintenance costs of services and infrastructure.

“PHC remains committed to enhancing Penang Hill’s infrastructure and facilities to elevate visitor experiences, but the increase in operating and maintenance costs is also driven by inflation and unfavourable currency exchange rates,” according to the statement.

PHC never compromises on safety aspects in the management and operation of the funicular system as well as Penang Hill infrastructure for the comfort and safety of visitors. -Bernama