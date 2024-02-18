Pig farm causing pollution in Sg Kulim, Sg Air Merah ordered to shut down

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A pig farm in Sungai Lembu village here was ordered to shut down immediately after it was suspected of releasing farm waste, causing pollution in Sungai Kulim and Sungai Air Merah in Kedah.

Penang Agrotechnology, Food Security and Cooperative Development Committee chairman Fahmi Zainol said the directive was issued by the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) after the farm was found to be operating without a valid licence.

“After an inspection, the DVS instructed the owner to vacate the premises and arrange for the pigs to be moved to the slaughterhouse,“ he said when contacted today.

Fahmi said as the number of livestock on the farm was substantial, the transfer would have to be done in stages, adding that DVS would take further legal action against the farm owner in addition to issuing a compound notice.

Earlier today, the media reported that the Kedah DOE found suspected pig farm waste discharge from a Sungai Lembu village farm, causing pollution in Sungai Kulim and Air Merah in Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district.

Kedah DOE director Sharifah Zakiah Syed Sahab, said several ponds were found releasing effluents into Sungai Air Merah which then flow into Sungai Kulim where the farm area is about three kilometres away from the confluence of the two rivers.

She highlighted that the Toh Allang Water Treatment Plant (LRA) in Sungai Kulim which supplies water to Penang is located about seven kilometres where Sungai Kulim and Sungai Air Merah merge.

Meanwhile, Penang DOE director Norazizi Adinan, informed that the department had taken samples from five locations for testing, and if the complaints are substantiated, follow-up actions including legal action would be taken against the farm owner.

“DOE officers have been at the site since yesterday and investigations are still ongoing today.

“In this case, the DOE’s role is limited as we do not have jurisdiction over the farm. We will collaborate with other relevant authorities that have the legal jurisdiction and enforcement powers over the farm to address any issues or violations,“ he said. - Bernama