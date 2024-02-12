SQUASH legend Datuk Nicol David was inducted into the PSA Hall of Fame on Monday at the Hong Kong Football Club, alongside Jansher Khan of Pakistan.

The ceremony, held ahead of the Hong Kong Squash Open, adds to the hall of fame, which already includes New Zealand’s Susan Devoy and Pakistan squash icon Jahangir Khan, reported Timesport.

Nicol’s career highlights include eight World Championship titles and a record 108-month period as world No.1. She also won five British Open titles and two Commonwealth Games gold medals.

“After doing so much in my squash career, you sometimes don’t realise how much you’ve achieved until you’re recognised like this. It’s such an honour, and I’d like to thank the PSA for this recognition,“ she was quoted as saying.

PSA chief executive Alex Gough said Nicol has inspired many through squash.

“Her nine-year unbroken reign as world No.1 is a record that may never be broken. She remains an exceptional ambassador for the sport.”

Current women’s world No.1 Nour El Sherbini described Nicol as “the greatest of all time.”

“Playing against Nicol was a dream come true. She’s a role model, not just for her incredible skill on court but for her kindness and sportsmanship off it. Without her, squash wouldn’t be where it is today,“ she said.

Following her retirement, Nicol has dedicated herself to philanthropy through the Nicol David Organisation, which supports underprivileged children and families through sport and education.

“Helping communities and families is the most fulfilling part of my life now. Squash gave me so much, and I want to pass on those values to the next generation,“ she added.

ALSO READ: Another feather in the cap for Nicol David, certificate from Harvard Business School