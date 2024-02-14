Plane crash: Autopsy for both victims to be done today

KLANG: The autopsies for the two victims killed in the light plane crash in Kampung Tok Muda, Kapar yesterday afternoon (Feb 13) will be conducted at 8am today at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital here.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed the matter when contacted by Bernama last night and that the police would brief family members before the autopsies begin.

Hussein had also announced at a media conference previously that the victims were pilot Daniel Yee Hsiang Khoon, 30, and assistant pilot Roshaan Singh Raina, 42, based on the registered manifest.

Both victims were believed to have been buried along with part of the plane’s cockpit in a depth of over two metres in an oil palm plantation during the 1.45pm crash.

He added that the 1,300-kilogramme BK 160 Gabriel plane with the registration I-POOC, managed by Air Adventure Flying Club, took off from the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang, Selangor at 1.28pm for a recreational flight. - Bernama