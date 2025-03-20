TAPAH: A total of 2,621,248 bags of local white rice (BPT) have been distributed throughout the peninsula since March 1, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

He said the rice supply had been distributed to almost all supermarkets and mini markets in urban areas throughout the peninsula.

“The rice may have not reach some areas in the interior. We hope the PPK (Regional Farmers’ Organisation) will play a role so that we can expedite where it has not yet arrived.

“Our machinery will try to (distribute) including to distributors such as businessmen so that they can deliver to the community for consumers to buy at a cheaper price, especially in the interior areas,“ he said.

He told reporters at the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security’s Engagement Programme with Farmer Leaders in Perak here today.

Mohamad said the number is targeted to be increased to 24 million bags over the next five months.

On Feb 25, the media reported that the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) had guaranteed that 24 million 10-kilogramme bags of subsidised BPT would be in the market throughout the peninsula starting March 1.