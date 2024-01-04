PM Anwar announces Aidilfitri special aid for civil servants Grade 56 and below

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced a special Aidilfitri aid of RM500 for all civil servants up to Grade 56, including contract workers, will receive RM500.

In his Facebook post, Anwar also announced that retired government personnel, both pensionable and non-pensionable veterans, are also eligible for RM250 aid.

The announcement was made during the Prime Minister’s monthly gathering with the Prime Minister’s Department staff.

The special aid is set to be channeled on April 5.