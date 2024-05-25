PM Anwar calls on youths to enhance, uphold unity

JOHOR BAHRU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on youths to enhance and preserve the unity that the country has long enjoyed to become a meaningful generation.

Speaking at the national-level 2024 Unity Week celebration at Dataran Angsana Johor Bahru Mall tonight, Anwar said that the struggles and contributions of past leaders in achieving the country’s independence by uniting various races must always be remembered.

“It is the responsibility of youths, the younger generation, not to take this matter lightly because a country can rise due to the spirit of unity, and a country can also fall due to division and racial discord,” he said.

Anwar said inter-racial cohesion is the strength of the country, and for this, he expressed his respect and appreciation to all Malaysians for consistently supporting the spirit of unity.

Also present were National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Sharing his recent visits to five countries (Qatar, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Japan), the Prime Minister said Malaysia is esteemed by foreign nations not only for its surging economy but also for its political stability and unity among its people.

“And that is why I have instructed the Minister of Unity and his ministry to prioritise and travel across the country, reaching the grassroots level, particularly in schools, to further cultivate the spirit of unity,” he said.

Anwar called on National Unity Ministry to play a significant role in enhancing neighbourhood activities and initiatives to be more progressive.

The Unity Week celebration, organised by the National Unity Ministry, is an initiative under the national unity agenda that includes three main clusters: Fostering Unity, Fostering Patriotism and the Rahmah Community.

The initiative aims to promote the spirit of unity and to spread knowledge, understanding and appreciation of the diverse customs and cultures within Malaysian society.