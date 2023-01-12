PM Anwar hints of cabinet reshuffle happening this month

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today hinted that there will be a Cabinet reshuffle this month.

As if he didn’t hear the question asked by a reporter when met after performing Friday prayers at Surau Putra Al-Amin in Precinct 18 today, Anwar jokingly asked a young congregant, a 12-year-old Akmal Hafiz Yaseer Arafat, 12, to repeat the question.

The boy obliged and asked: “Datuk Seri, when is the Cabinet reshuffle?”

To that, Anwar replied: “When do you propose, before or after (New Year) 2024?”

When the boy said “before 2024”, Anwar smiled and told the waiting reporters: “He said before 2024. I agree.”

Earlier, Anwar joined 2,000 congregants including the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar in performing Friday prayers led by Imam Amirul Aqif Ismail.

After the prayers, Anwar also spent some time having lunch and mingling with the congregants at the surau compound. - Bernama