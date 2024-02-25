PM Anwar to close Central Zone MADANI Rakyat Programme today

KUALA SELANGOR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to close the Central Zone MADANI Rakyat Programme at the Kuala Selangor Sports Complex here today.

Deputy prime ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, as well as other Cabinet members of the Unity government, are also scheduled to be present.

Anwar, who is scheduled to be at the venue this afternoon for the closing ceremony, will also participate in the Malaysia MADANI dialogue session together with Ahmad Zahid and Fadillah.

He is also scheduled to witness the exchange of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the implementation of the Agriculture and Agro-food Project Development Programme for Optimising Selangor State Land between the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the Selangor Development Agriculture Corporation.

Anwar will also present the Kesejahteraan Rakyat Insurance scheme to the recipients.

The three-day programme, which opened last Friday, is a continuation of the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme.

It serves as a forum for the community to obtain information about the 163 services provided by the federal and state governments and their agencies.

They include the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) compound rate reduction, registration for the Rahmah Cash Aid (STR) and exchange of crash helmets.

There is also an exhibition of government assets, mobile services such as dental check-ups and treatment, blood donation campaigns, recycling services, massage therapy, cosmetology services and open job interviews.

Several programmes will be held to add joy to the closing ceremony today, such as a friendly football match between Selangor Veterans and Perak Veterans, as well as a friendly session with the Selangor FC team.

Tonight, there will be the Kita Selangor Showcase Concert involving performances by local artistes. - Bernama