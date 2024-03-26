PM: Malaysia’s Cybersecurity hub to fight global threats

CYBERJAYA: Malaysia’s Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CCoE) has the potential to be an international destination to address emerging cyber threats, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

He said the centre, which was launched today, could bring together Malaysian and Canadian universities, research institutions and skilled practitioners to share knowledge, threat intelligence and jointly develop methods and strategies to strengthen national and regional cyber-resilience.

“CCoE is a milestone in our journey towards creating a robust cybersecurity ecosystem, necessitating strong partnerships across the public and private sectors.

“We can collaborate to develop plans that encourage information sharing and expertise exchange between government agencies, and other stakeholders including sharing actionable threat intelligence towards a more secure digital environment,” he said in his speech after officiating the CCoE today, collaborating with Blackberry Ltd.

Today’s event continued the long-term software services agreement signed between the Canadian software company and Malaysia during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Summit in San Francisco in November last year. -Bernama