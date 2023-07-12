PM: Prioritise development of clean kiosks, stalls

PENAMPANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants the development of clean and pleasant kiosks, stalls, and restaurants to be prioritised, making them landmarks for every state and city nationwide.

He said all municipal councils must focus on relevant aspects, including water supply and electricity, as well as plumbing, to make this aspiration come true.

He said by prioritising the cleanliness and pleasantness of the premises, people would choose to visit stalls, kiosks and restaurants over five-star hotels.

“Focus on the development of kiosks and stalls, make sure they are clean and pleasant because the majority of our people use them. It is the responsibility of the people to maintain the cleanliness. This is a crucial task for the associations of hawkers and petty traders, not just asking for allocations but having a mission.

“To develop a city, develop stalls and kiosks (that are clean and pleasant) first...for Kota Kinabalu or Penampang to be known, ensure the stalls, kiosks and restaurants are well-managed and beautiful,” he said at the opening ceremony of the national-level Hawkers and Petty Traders Day (HPPK) at Buhavan Square, here, today.

Carrying the theme “Hawkers and Petty Traders are the Pulse of MADANI Economy”, the event is organised by the government in recognition of hawkers and petty traders in the country.

Also present were Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Sabah Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Ewon Benedick and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

Elaborating, Anwar said he also wanted Kuala Lumpur to be known for its clean kiosks, stalls and restaurants not just for the skyscrapers and five-star hotels.

He stated that the MADANI government is also focusing on the landscapes of parks in every city, in addition to preserving historical buildings such as the Sultan Abdul Samad Building and Merdeka Square to make it a city of heritage.

“This preservation of historical values must be continuously upheld in every mega project to be undertaken, besides ensuring that development plans are well-drafted for the well-being of the people,” he added. -Bernama