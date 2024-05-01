PM visits Abdul Hadi, Ziauddin Sardar in IJN

KUALA LUMPUR: After performing Friday prayers at al-Firdaus Mosque in Bandar Baru Selayang, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim proceeded to the National Heart Institute (IJN) to pay a visit to PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang and the Prime Minister’s friend British scholar Professor Ziauddin Sardar who were receiving treatment at the institute.

However, the Prime Minister said he was unable to meet Abdul Hadi as the Marang MP was on dialysis after undergoing several health procedures

“I found out from the doctor that Abdul Hadi is in stable condition and today he is having dialysis while Ziauddin is waiting for a decision on his procedure.

“We prayed for their speed recovery and be back to carry out their duties as usual,” he told reporters after visiting them in IJN here today.

Abdul Hadi, 76, was having dialysis and a heart checkup since Jan 1.

Ziauddin, 72, who is an award-winning writer, was considered as an important intellectual in the United Kingdom, had served as advisor to Anwar when he was the deputy prime minister earlier. -Bernama