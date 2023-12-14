PM wants more efforts taken to promote Malaysian goods

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) wants more efforts taken to promote Malaysian products internationally and domestically to stimulate the country’s economic growth.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said he himself has played a role in promoting Malaysian products, including by wearing Malaysian batik whenever he was abroad.

“Tomorrow, I will be headed to Tokyo, Japan for the ASEAN meeting, and all ASEAN countries have been invited by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and there is one night in which he said we can wear suits or official attire.

“I sent a note saying that I would like to wear Malaysian batik despite winter there (Japan) now. This is because I feel responsible for promoting Malaysian-made goods,” he said in his speech when launching the Malaysian Goods Carnival 2023 here today.

In terms of promoting Malaysian products locally, Anwar said that he has made it a weekly routine to visit stalls and local eateries on Fridays for lunch.

“Before Friday prayers, I visit stalls and eateries and eat at local shops. This is a way to promote Malaysian products,” he said while adding that he has been doing this since he became prime minister on Nov 24, 2022.

Anwar also urged government officials to make extra efforts in promoting and supporting Malaysian products.

“Ministers, deputy ministers, secretaries-general and all other friends, take further steps (to promote Malaysian goods), there must be effort.

“I myself do not feel inferior if I choose to eat in stalls every week... the coffee and food served there sometimes can be more tasty than five-star restaurants,” he said.

He also advised Malaysian goods producers to continue improving the quality of their products to compete with foreign companies.

“Scores of local companies have penetrated international networks, not only in ASEAN but also in several European countries,” he said.

On the Malaysian Goods Carnival that takes place for four days from today, Anwar said the event has helped boost the country’s economic growth.

“The Buy Malaysian Goods campaign also promotes moderately-priced goods compared to imported ones. This will help generate the local economy,” he said.

The campaign introduced by the government aims to balance the challenges and pressures of global economic globalisation to stimulate domestic economic growth through increased purchases and use of local products.-Bernama