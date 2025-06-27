Malaysia’s new E-sports centre to open in 2026, says Adam Adli

A new e-sports centre under the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is on track to begin operations in 2026, Deputy Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim announced today.

Speaking after the closing ceremony of the ASEAN Youth E-Sports Championship (AEYSC) 2025 in Puchong, Adam Adli said tender processes are underway, with further details expected by September.

“This e-sports centre is not limited to just one component but can also function as a multipurpose hall. We aim to maximise resource utilisation,“ he told reporters.

The facility, located at KL Sports City in Bukit Jalil, was confirmed in December by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh as a repurposed venue instead of a new stadium.

Adam Adli also praised the success of AEYSC 2025, organised by the Malaysian Electronic Sports Federation (MESF), which brought together regional players and stakeholders. Despite featuring only *eFootball Mobile*, he expressed hope for future expansion.

Indonesia dominated the tournament, securing all three gold medals in men’s singles, women’s singles, and mixed doubles. Malaysia claimed two silvers, while Thailand and Myanmar won one silver and three bronzes combined.