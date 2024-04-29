Police detain couple, seize pistol, drugs worth RM4.73m

SHAH ALAM: The police believe they have successfully busted a drug trafficking syndicate in the Klang Valley after arresting a couple of local lovers and seizing various types of drugs worth RM4.73 million in a raid at a condominium in Puchong Jaya, near here last Saturday (April 27).

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said in the raid, police also seized a Glock pistol containing 15 bullets, a single punch tablet machine believed to be used to produce drugs and seized two Mercedes Benz vehicles worth RM178,600.

“After more than a month of intelligence, Selangor NCID on April 27 raided the condominium at about 3.15 am and arrested the couple in the lobby of the condominium before taking the police to a unit there, believed to be rented by the two suspects to carry out drug trafficking activities.

“There, the police found eramin 5 pills weighing 2.0 grammes and syabu with an estimated weight of 1.6 grammes in the living room of the house,“ he said at a press conference at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

Khaw said the suspect then took the police to a Hyundai Elantra car which was parked on the roadside near the condominium and further examination found a number of pills and powder of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) weighing 26,500 grammes, ketamine (5,462 grammes), heroin (1,377 grammes) syabu (1,042 grammes) and ecstasy pills weighing 548 grammes.

He said also recovered a Glock type pistol containing 15 bullets, 17 live bullets and a machine believed to be a tool to produce drugs in the vehicle.

Khaw said the modus operandi of the syndicate, which is believed to have been active in the past three months, was to provide drug supplies and market them to customers wholesale and retail, including distributing them to entertainment centres around the Klang Valley.

“A record check found that the 32-year-old man who is believed to be acting as the head of the syndicate has 10 drug-related and four criminal records, while the 32-year-old woman has six drug and criminal records.

The screening test on the two unemployed suspects also found them positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and benzo,“ he said and added that the investigation found that only the two of them were involved in the activity and that the couple had no connection with the secret society.

Khaw said the couple were now remanded until May 3 and the case was investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and not less than 15 lashes, if convicted.