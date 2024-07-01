Police nab caregiver suspected of child abuse

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a woman on Thursday on suspicion of being involved in child abuse of a four-year-old girl in Jalan Ampang Indah here.

Ampang Jaya District Police Chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said that the 39-year-old woman, who is also the caregiver of the child, was arrested around 10 pm at her residence by a team of officers from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Ampang Police District.

He said that the arrest was made after they received a report from the victim’s father on December 17 last year, upon discovering signs of injuries on his daughter’s body when he picked her up from the caregiver’s house.

“The child was taken to Ampang Hospital, where medical officers confirmed both old and new injuries on the back of the victim’s body, face, both knees, and legs,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Azam stated that the initial investigation found that the child’s mother rented a room in the caregiver’s house and hired her to look after the victim, paying RM800 per month while she went to work

He added checks revealed the woman had no previous criminal record and that she has been remanded for seven days until Jan 11 for investigation under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. - Bernama