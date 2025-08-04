KUALA LUMPUR: A fatal crash on the North-South Expressway claimed the life of a Bangladeshi man and left four locals injured in a three-vehicle collision at KM403 southbound, from Tanjung Malim to Lembah Beringin, earlier today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar confirmed receiving the emergency call at 1.27 pm. The incident occurred around noon, involving a trailer truck, a three-tonne lorry and a Toyota car.

“The incident resulted in the death of a 30-year-old Bangladeshi man, who was the assistant driver of the three-tonne lorry. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said in a statement.

Four others, aged between 18 and 52, were injured, with one reported in serious condition. All injured parties were promptly transported to Sungai Buloh Hospital for medical attention, said Ahmad Mukhlis.

He noted that the cause of the crash is yet to be determined and investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Hulu Selangor deputy police chief DSP Mohd Asri Mohd Yunus confirmed that another victim, the driver of a Mitsubishi Fuso lorry, died from his injuries at 3:10 pm while receiving treatment at Slim River Hospital.

“Initial investigations suggest the accident occurred when a Toyota Rush collided with the Mitsubishi Fuso lorry, which was carrying a load of corn. The impact caused the lorry to lose control, veering into the opposite lane, where it collided head-on with a Scania lorry,“ he said in a statement.

As a result of the crash, the assistant driver of the Mitsubishi Fuso lorry was killed at the scene, he added.

The 18-year-old driver of the Toyota Rush was also taken to Slim River Hospital for treatment, while two other victims, a 52-year-old passenger in the Toyota Rush and the 26-year-old driver of the Scania lorry, sustained minor injuries.

Mohd Asri said investigations are continuing under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward to assist with the probe.