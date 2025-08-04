ISKANDAR PUTERI: Police have busted a drug trafficking syndicate targeting the local market, Singapore and Indonesia, following the arrest of a couple and the seizure of drugs worth RM14.39 million in a special operation here on March 27.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department acting director DCP Mat Zani @ Mohd Salahuddin Che Ali said the two local suspects, both aged 28, were arrested in the parking lot of an apartment here.

He said the syndicate, believed to have been active since September last year, used gated and guarded apartments as storage facilities and mini laboratories for drug processing.

“The male suspect, believed to be a transporter and runner for the syndicate, was paid between RM8,000 and RM10,000 (per delivery). However, the syndicate’s mastermind is still being tracked.

“The drug supply, especially ecstasy, was sourced from the east coast and neighbouring countries using courier services. Through this operation, we managed to thwart distribution in the Singapore and Indonesia markets,” he told a press conference at the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters today.

According to Mat Zani, the syndicate, one of the largest in Johor, also used various online applications and courier services for drug delivery.

“We will pursue asset forfeiture and are tracking the syndicate’s assets for seizure,” he said.

Mat Zani revealed that a total of 34.5 kilogrammes (kg) of heroin, 1.5 kg of heroin base, 83 kg of ecstasy tablets, and 2 kg of methamphetamine were seized during the operation.

“These drugs, along with chemicals and various equipment and tools for drug processing, were found in a Honda City car and an apartment,” he said.

He added that the male suspect, who tested positive for methamphetamine, had a prior criminal record and was detained in Singapore in 2015 for drug offences before being released in February last year after serving his prison sentence.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.